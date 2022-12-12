Rangers manager wants to sign Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman permanently

Bayern Munich prospect Malik Tillman’s loan at Rangers FC has gone fairly well so far, and new Rangers boss Michael Beale has made it clear that he would like to ink the USMNT candidate permanently.

“I don’t know the exact fee, and I don’t know where we’re going to go and get it from, but if we can do it, I would definitely sign Malik Tillman, yes,” Rangers manager Michael Beale told the BBC (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a pretty obvious one. I really like Malik. He’s just 20 and I think he’s got a huge future in front of him — hopefully for this football club. He’s the exact type of player that we want.”

Tillman has four goals and three assists in 23 games across all competitions for Rangers, In those matches, Tillman has racked up a total of 1508 minutes. Firmly in the USMNT player pool, Tillman was ultimately omitted from Gregg Berhalter’s final roster for the World Cup in Qatar.