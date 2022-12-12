Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano on defending Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano has had to face off against some world-class strikers in his job patrolling the center of the Bavarian defense — namely, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (formerly of Borussia Dortmund) and France teammate Kylian Mbappé of PSG.

But while he’s had some success against both of them, the Frenchman doesn’t want to get bogged down in comparisons.

“They’re different strikers,” Upamecano said in a press conference for Les Bleus (via @iMiaSanMia). “Kylian is more of a dribbler, while Haaland is a box striker. I don’t really like comparing players, but both are world class players and for a defender, it’s not easy to defend against them.”

At least for now, he won’t have to defend against either, except in training. Haaland’s Norway aren’t in the World Cup, while France march on to the semis — Upamecano and Mbappé enjoying a good partnership as teammates.

Soon enough, though, the football schedule will pit them against one another. Bayern Munich’s Champions League clashes against Paris Saint-Germain, starting in February, loom large.