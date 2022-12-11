Details on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s horrific skiing injury

Earlier, we heard the news that Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injured himself while skiing on vacation after Germany’s disappointing outing at the World Cup in Qatar. This shocked everyone and had Bayern scrambling to bring back Alexander Nubel from his loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco; so, while they’re doing that, BILD via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia has detailed how Neuer found himself on a hospital bed with a his leg all wrapped up:

Manuel Neuer’s ski accident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Spitzingsee area. Not far below the summit of the Roßkopf (over 1,400 meters), Neuer fell on the downhill and sustained his injuries. The mountain rescue service quickly ordered a helicopter for the rescue Neuer was flown to the BG hospital in Murnau, a top address for alpine accidents, where he was operated. There were warnings on Friday that there was only 11 cm of snow, so stones were not well covered by snow, thus it’s easy to get stuck. Conditions weren’t ideal for a ski tour

Speaking of conditions that aren’t suitable for skiing, Lorenz Haberle from the mountain rescue service said that one should always be aware of the conditions when going skiing. He also said that Neuer joins other skiers who were injured this week: