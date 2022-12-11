If Bayern Munich cannot bring Alexander Nübel back from AS Monaco, Dominik Livaković and Keylor Navas are possibilities

Manuel Neuer’s injury has Bayern Munich scrambling.

According to a report from ran journalist Martin Volkmar (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has already made contact with AS Monaco to talk about the possibility of Alexander Nübel returning to his parent club in January, but it is unclear if Monaco is willing to let the goalkeeper go.

In addition, there could potentially be some internal disagreement on exactly what Nübel’s future at the club might be due to a lack of visibility by manager Julian Nagelsmann:

Bayern have made contact with Monaco and initial talks took place over a possible Nübel return in January. Bayern would have to pay a fee, but it remains to be seen whether Monaco would be willing to let Nübel go mid-season. Even if Monaco agreed to the move, Nübel wants clear backing from the coaching staff and concrete guarantees of game time. Nagelsmann and Toni Tapalovic have not had contact with Nübel during his loan. Meanwhile, Hasan Salihamidžić and Marco Neppe see him as future #1.

In the event that Nübel is not able to return, the contingency plan is interesting to say the least:

If Bayern can’t convince Nübel, they would look for another alternative. Dominik Livaković is the first candidate & would be relatively cheap to have. Another option is Keylor Navas, although it’s unlikely PSG would agree to strengthen Bayern ahead of their CL tie.

