Report: Bayern Munich won’t look to expensive Juventus star Dušan Vlahović to solve striker issue

With Juventus in a bit of a tailspin due to some front office strife, there are rumors floating that prized striker Dušan Vlahović could be available for a willing trade partner.

With a dire need for a true starting center-forward, many have assumed that Bayern Munich would at least kick the tires on Vlahović, who was rumored to be on the club’s transfer radar before he made the move to The Old Lady.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, that is simply not the case. Bayern Munich thinks Vlahović would cost more than his production would warrant:

Bayern had Dušan Vlahović on their shortlist as potential Lewandowski replacement in the past. At the moment, Bayern are no longer interested in Vlahović as they believe he’s too expensive for his performances. Vlahović could leave Juve due to the club’s situation.

The Serbian star has tallied seven goals and two assists in 15 games across all competitions this season, but is considered to be an immense talent waiting to break out.

Should Bayern Munich reconsider its stance?

Regardless, Arsenal FC is already in the mix for the 22-year-old.