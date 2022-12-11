Report: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer will not lose his starting job for Germany despite devastating injury

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany manager Hansi Flick will continue to rely on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as his No. 1 goalkeeper despite Neuer’s tragic leg injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season:

Hansi Flick is planning with Manuel Neuer as the starting goalkeeper in 2024. A scenario where Marc-André ter Stegen or Kevin Trapp takes over as #1 is still not an option for the coach. Flick and Neuer had an exchange on Friday evening after the injury.

At 36-years-old, Neuer is getting long in the tooth and this latest injury will surely have some effect on him, but it is very hard to doubt the 2014 World Cup winner. Despite his advancing age, it would be hard to find many people who would have taken Ter Stegen or Trapp over Neuer any time soon before Neuer’s skiing injury. For the most part, Neuer has been very good for both Bayern Munich and Germany.

An interesting subplot to this story is that Ter Stegen was rumored to be very unhappy about his backup role in Qatar. How will the FC Barcelona goalkeeper feel about potentially sitting behind Neuer even longer?