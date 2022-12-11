Bayern Munich Alumni: Philipp Lahm sure sounds like he is promoting himself for a power job in the DFB

Since retiring, former Bayern Munich and Germany star Philipp Lahm has worked in a number of roles doing various jobs.

An expert in football, it would not be hard to imagine Lahm working as a coach, sporting director, pundit, or just about any position related to the sport.

Given Germany’s second consecutive group stage flame out at the World Cup, Lahm thinks he might be able to offer his country a little more than what he is giving them right now. As tournament director of the Euro 2024 competition, Lahm has an important gig, but it seems like the 39-year-old is ready to get a little more hands-on with more serious work revolving around the development and cultivation of the German national team and its youth system.

“My main job is tournament (Euro 2024) director. Of course I have expertise in football throughout my life and I’m with the DFB. That’s why I’m happy to make my football expertise available,” said Lahm (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Lahm could be a long-term candidate on the sporting side for Germany, but it feels like he will need a little more experience in that end of the business before he is entrusted with a bigger role within the German national team structure.

Just like the roster, though, Germany will need new leader to guide it into the next generation...will Lahm be one of the people called upon to help?