And then there were five...Bayern Munich players left in the World Cup

With just four teams left at the World Cup in Qatar, most Bayern Munich players have already headed home and are on a break until the team resumes training in January.

There are five players left, however, all with varying levels of relevance to their respective teams. Let’s take a look:

Josip Stanišić, Croatia: Croatia’s Cinderella repeat run to the World Cup semifinals has been amazing to watch, but Stanišić has yet to make an appearance and has battled an injury.

Josip Stanišić, Croatia: Croatia's Cinderella repeat run to the World Cup semifinals has been amazing to watch, but Stanišić has yet to make an appearance and has battled an injury. Noussair Mazraoui, Morocco: Mazraoui has been an important part of Morocco's squad, but he has had terrible luck with injuries. Mazraoui has still racked up 322 minutes in four appearances.

Dayot Upamecano, France: Arguably France's best defender in the tournament, Upamecano has been a rock. Upamecano has played every minute of four games so far at the World Cup. He was rested for the third group stage match against Tunisia when France was already through. Upamecano has also only been whistled for three fouls — all against Poland. Upamecano was whistled for zero fouls against Australia, Denmark, and England.

Kingsley Coman, France: Coman has not been all that impactful for France in a limited role. While he has appeared in all five games for the French, Coman has only played 116 total minutes.

Benjamin Pavard, France: Aside of Lucas Hernandez (torn ACL) and Manuel Neuer (broken leg while skiing), no player has done more damage to himself during this World Cup period than Pavard. A lockdown starter for most of his tenure with France, Pavard lost his job and has only played 89 minutes — all in the opener against Australia. Already with a mark against him for griping at Bayern Munich, Pavard has irritated teammates and sparred with Didier Deschamps. It is hard to think his streak of four straight games on the bench will end in the semifinals.

