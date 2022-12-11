Maxi Rall has surgery on broken nose, will miss rest of year

On the same day that Bayern Munich learn that Manuel Neuer of the men’s team will be out for the rest of the season, the women’s team also get bad news. Maximiliane Rall — who took a nasty elbow to the face in Bayern’s last Champions League games — will miss the rest of the calendar year! She joins Hanna Glas and Giulia Gwinn as the third injured outside back.

The hit to the face by an opposing FC Barcelona player broke Rall’s nose and required surgery to heal. It is also worth noting that the hit was not penalized even with a common foul, but likely could have been a red card-worthy offence had VAR been available.

Although we are almost midway through the December, Rall missed Saturday’s final Frauen Bundesliga match of the year against Bayer Leverkusen and will also miss the final two matches of the Champions League group stage. Bayern only have a three-point gap ahead of Benfica for second place. The two teams will play on Wednesday, December 21 in Munich.