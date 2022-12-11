Report: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s contract extension at Bayern Munich is no sure thing

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it is not a foregone conclusion that Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will extend his contract with the club.

Choupo-Moting’s current deal expires after this season and if he is not guaranteed a starting role, the Cameroonian attacker could opt to move on:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting does not want to be a backup anymore. He wants to continue as a starter at the top level. If Harry Kane joins Bayern, Choupo wouldn’t want to stay as a backup. Contract talks will not be easy and will drag on for a while.

Interestingly, Choupo-Moting does not have to just worry about Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Kane, the 33-year-old will be competing with fellow veteran Thomas Müller for playing time at the striker position.

It appears that Choupo-Moting’s brief time in the Hinrunde playing as a the featured striker has given him the itch to give it one last run at being a leading man. Will Bayern Munich offer enough money to change his mind?

We’ll see...