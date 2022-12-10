We’ll do it live, (bleep) it! Bayern Munich must sign Dominik Livakovic

As if things couldn’t get worse for Germany players, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has injured himself when he went skiing during his holiday, underwent surgery, and is therefore ruled out for the rest of the season. This is a tough time for Germany and Bayern fans — the latter in particular as a massive clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League is just around the corner. Sven Ulreich won’t cut it and Alexander Nubel may not want to come back just yet.

With that in mind, I couldn’t help but think about two things that set this in motion: Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn scouting Dominik Livakovic at the World Cup. Fellow author zippy86 wrote about the 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper who is tearing it up for Croatia in the World Cup. Bayern apparently should consider signing him should Nubel look for a challenge elsewhere or if Neuer stops playing. Well, Neuer was stopped from playing, just not by competition from other GKs.

If you ask me, Bayern should move for Livakovic ASAP. He’s putting in insane performances which will attract big clubs fighting for his signature. Nubel is good and has faced PSG in the league before, but Livakovic is too good a keeper to pass up. Bayern need to act fast: bring back Nubel or sign Livakovic. Either way, it’s gonna be a long season for us Bayern fans.