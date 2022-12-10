Will Bayern Munich call back Alexander Nübel from AS Monaco?

With the extremely unfortunate news that Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out for the season breaking on Saturday morning, the club (and likely some fans, too) went into scramble mode to find a way to bolster the ranks for the club’s depth at the position.

As of now, Sven Ulreich is the man of the position with Johannes Schenk backing him up, but Bayern Munich does have a pretty talented loanee playing at AS Monaco in Alexander Nübel.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg says that the club has not discussed triggering Nübel’s return...yet:

News #Nübel: No concrete talks about a return to Bayern so far. His loan at Monaco is valid until the end of this season. For a premature return now and after Neuer’s injury Bayern has to find a financial agreement with Monaco.

It will be interesting to see what Bayern Munich does here — and how stringent AS Monaco will be about keeping Nübel, who has been very good for the Ligue 1 club. AS Monaco, however, could be hesitant as the team is sitting in sixth place of the Ligue 1 table, which has them in striking position for European play next season.