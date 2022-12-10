Breaking: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer suffers a broken leg while skiing, out for the season

Okay, this came straight out of left field but it could sink the whole season. Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has just announced on Instagram that he broke his leg while on holiday and has undergone surgery. The Germany keeper was on a skiing tour when the accident happened. Now, he faces several months on the sidelines — his season is assuredly over.

This really couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel

Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann now have to figure out a way to replace their first-choice keeper for the remainder of the season. One option might be to recall Alexander Nubel from loan, if such a clause exists in his Monaco contract. Otherwise, it may be prudent to dip into the transfer market to look for a suitable backup — Sven Ulreich will not cut it in the latter rounds of the Champions League.

This season has been seriously cursed for Neuer. He already had surgery earlier in the year for a separate issue that kept him out several weeks. Now, right after another heartbreaking elimination from the World Cup with Germany, he suffers a season-ending injury (that could balloon into a career-ending one given his age).

Bayern Munich now have very few options heading into February’s Champions League game vs Paris Saint-Germain. Let’s hope Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and co. are feeling charitable, because with Lucas Hernandez already out, Julian Nagelsmann’s options at the back keep getting slimmer.