Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman delivers update on France teammate Lucas Hernández

Teammates for club and country — there for each other through the bad times and the good.

France Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman delivered a promising update on club-and-country teammate Lucas Hernández for Christian Falk’s Bayern Insider podcast, ahead of France’s quarter-finals clash with England.

“I’ve had contact with him. His surgery went well,” Coman said, via @iMiaSanMia. “He was sad of course, but now he’s determined to work hard in order to return”

Hernández suffered a devastating ACL tear within ten minutes of his World Cup campaign, and will now miss the rest of the Bayern Munich season. His elite defensive qualities will be sorely missed, particularly in the Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

While Hernández rehabs his injury, there’s still a sizable Bayern contingent with the France squad in Qatar — defenders Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard joining Coman in Didier Deschamp’s ranks. Though for the moment, it’s all business in the France camp ahead of their marquee face-off against the Three Lions on Saturday.

“No, [no Bayern vs PSG talk] yet,” Coman confirmed. “At this moment it’s only about the World Cup.”

