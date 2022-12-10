Breaking: American reporter Grant Wahl has passed away at the World Cup in Qatar

In some utterly stunning and frankly not believable news coming out of the World Cup in Qatar this evening, renowned United States soccer reporter Grant Wahl passed away while covering the Argentina vs. Netherlands quarterfinal match this afternoon in Qatar, as confirmed by NPR correspondent Russell Lewis in the tweet below:

NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come. — Russell Lewis (@rdlewis) December 10, 2022

News began to circulate about his passing after Grant Wahl’s brother, Eric, posted a heartbreaking video on Instagram (captured by Jack Settleman below) detailing Grant’s sudden passing.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

The US Soccer Federation has further come out with a statement all but eliminating any doubt as towards the passing of Wahl:

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Wahl’s wife issued the following statement as well:

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.



I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

Many are utterly heartbroken and shocked as to the sudden passing of Wahl. He was one of the best out there when it came to coverage of the sport we love in the United States. He will be sorely missed. We will do our best to keep you updated as further developments about his sudden passing come in.