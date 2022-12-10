 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: American reporter Grant Wahl has passed away at the World Cup in Qatar

In heartbreaking and shocking news tonight, reports are coming in that renowned US soccer reporter Grant Wahl has passed away this evening.

By JTobolt
In some utterly stunning and frankly not believable news coming out of the World Cup in Qatar this evening, renowned United States soccer reporter Grant Wahl passed away while covering the Argentina vs. Netherlands quarterfinal match this afternoon in Qatar, as confirmed by NPR correspondent Russell Lewis in the tweet below:

News began to circulate about his passing after Grant Wahl’s brother, Eric, posted a heartbreaking video on Instagram (captured by Jack Settleman below) detailing Grant’s sudden passing.

The US Soccer Federation has further come out with a statement all but eliminating any doubt as towards the passing of Wahl:

Wahl’s wife issued the following statement as well:

Many are utterly heartbroken and shocked as to the sudden passing of Wahl. He was one of the best out there when it came to coverage of the sport we love in the United States. He will be sorely missed. We will do our best to keep you updated as further developments about his sudden passing come in.

