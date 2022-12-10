SC Freiburg coach Christian Streich says Germany’s defense let them down

Many people have come up with reasons as to why Germany were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup a few weeks ago. SC Freiburg gaffer Christian Streich weighed in on the subject and opined that the defense didn’t complement the attacking mindset of the Germans which came back to haunt them.

“They had an incredible number of chances to score but didn’t defend well enough,” Streich said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “If you’re going to play that offensively, you’ve got to be extremely good at defending. That was missing. Otherwise, I think they could have achieved a lot.”

The 57-year-old was aware that Germany lacks personnel in some areas of the team — even with the large Bayern Munich contingent — which he used to back his claim. “Of course, in some positions, we don’t have world class players — you have to say that,” Streich commented. “That’s why it was very important for the team to defend together, whatever the cost. You can achieve a lot as a collective.”