Bayern Munich wants to know if Leroy Sané sees a future at the club

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl on their Bayern Insider Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is no substance to the rumors linking Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané to Arsenal FC, but there is a scenario in which the club would consider selling the Germany international:

Arsenal did not enquire about Leroy Sané, contrary to reports in England. Bayern are planning with Sané and want to speak to him about his future in the summer (contract until 2025). The club would be reluctant to go into next season without an extension.

This is not the first time of late that we have heard about Bayern Munich wanting to get set for talks with a player a lot earlier than expect. In addition to Sané, Bayern Munich is rumored to want to start talks with Jamal Musiala as well, despite Musiala just inking a contract extension in 2021.

Sané’s situation is different than Musiala’s however. Sané is further along in his career and might start getting antsy about his role on the squad. The most recent reports indicate that Sané will be battling Serge Gnabry for playing at right-wing — arguably Sané’s least favorite position in Bayern Munich’s attack.

If the former Manchester City man does not like his role, his position, or if he cannot beat our Gnabry consistently, it could give Sané some incentive to see what else might be out there for him.