Max Eberl nearly goes full “Lloyd Christmas” over Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has seen the rumors linking Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich and he is not surprised.

Laimer is, after all, a serious talent with a skill-set that most clubs would want to find room for on its roster.

The most recent reports have indicated that Laimer’s mind is made up and that he will be joining Bayern Munich next summer with an announcement that could come as early as January.

Eberl, however, will not give up so easily.

“I said to Konrad: ‘If you don’t come to Gladbach, then I’ll come to Leipzig.’ I know the chances (that he stays) are very, very slim. He hasn’t decided yet, but if there’s a 1% chance, I’ll fight for it,” Eberl said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The rumors connecting Laimer and Bayern Munich have existed for months now and everything points to a deal getting done as Sky’s Florian Plettenberg tweeted in response to Eberl’s statement:

News #Laimer: 0 % chance. He is on verge to join Bayern in summer 2023 as a free agent. Verbal agreement in total. Contract at least until 2027. Desired player of Nagelsmann and the bosses. @SkySportDE https://t.co/utB9h5Tpjc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 9, 2022

Where Laimer fits at Bayern Munich remains a question, but it does appear that the two sides will be getting together soon enough.

As for Eberl, it might be time to start looking for Laimer’s replacement...just hopefully not while wearing a custom-made orange tuxedo.