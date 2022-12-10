Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich not in a rush to sell off Benjamin Pavard; Juventus and Atlético Madrid talking Dušan Vlahović and João Félix swap?; Manchester City’s Jack Grealish to AC Milan?; and Real Madrid eyeing Joško Gvardiol?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might not really want to get rid of defender Benjamin Pavard and the club will put the ball firmly in the defender’s court when it comes to whether or not he wants to sign a contract extension in Bavaria:

Bayern want to keep Benjamin Pavard, but if he doesn’t give any signals that he’s happy and wants to stay, they will have to sell him in the summer. At the moment, the Frenchman has no intention to talk about a new contract in Munich.

At this point, it feels like Pavard has already made his mind up to move on. The Frenchman still could change his mind — especially because the stories emerging from the French national team about Pavard have been less-than-complimentary.

Losing his starting position with France, coupled with griping about his situation with Bayern Munich could cause some clubs to have reservations about making a big investment in the player.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona have been among the clubs loosely linked to Pavard in recent weeks.

Swap deals are typically nothing more than Schmankerl-fodder and this rumor fits right into that category.

Atlético Madrid and Juventus are allegedly discussing a deal that would see João Félix and Dušan Vlahović change places:

Joao Félix is ​​still fighting with Portugal for the World Cup title in Qatar, but the rumors about his future at Atlético Madrid continue. The Italian online portal Calciomercato is now reporting on a mega swap that is said to be in the pipeline. Accordingly, Atlético would like to welcome forward Dusan Vlahovic to their ranks and offer Félix in return. Atléti coach Diego Simeone in particular is keen on the 22-year-old Serb Vlahovic, who has not yet been able to get off to a good start at Juve this season due to injury.

Like most swap deal rumors, this one seems very tough to see playing out. While Atlético Madrid might want to offload Felix, Juventus could be a little reluctant to part with Vlahović, especially given the recent scandals that the club has been embroiled in.

Croatia’s Joško Gvardiol has been a standout performer at the World Cup and now the RB Leipzig defender is drawing interest from Real Madrid:

Real Madrid could sell Ferland Mendy in order to help fund a move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. Chelsea are also interested in the Croatia defender.

Gvardiol will be going somewhere at some point —RB Leipzig’s ownership structure is unstable at best presently — and Die Roten Bullen will be getting paid.

After a one-week hiatus (thanks to Schnitzel for running with a combination Weekend Warm-up Podcast/Postgame Show last week), I am here to talk all things Bayern Munich and Germany...and boy is there a lot to talk about.

With all of that said, let’s get down to it. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s loaded episode of the Weekend Warm-up:

The aftermath of Germany’s flameout, who’s to blame, why the team failed, where to go from here.

Other World Cup musings including Brazil’s incredible play, Spain’s failure, the rise to fame for Josko Gvardiol and Dayot Upamecano, and more.

Bayern Munich’s rumored positional battles and what that means.

The ridiculous Kingsley Coman for Christian Pulisic swap rumor.

Bayern Munich’s decision to pass on Joao Felix.

Not too shabby seeing a familiar face on this list:

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir in Sofascore's UWCL Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/P2UYz3bFca — Bayern Frauen (@miasanfrauen) December 9, 2022

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish is the subject of a rumored transfer swoop for AC Milan. Admittedly, this seems like a massive financial stretch for Milan:

Milan have also been linked with an incredibly ambitious swoop for £100m Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

Grealish’s move to Manchester City has not exactly worked out the way he probably wanted it to, but it seems doubtful that he would be packing his bags for Milan already. At a minimum, it feels like Grealish would stay in England.

Wolfsburg’s Ewa Pajor is on fire right now:

1️⃣6️⃣ goals and 6️⃣ assists in 1️⃣4️⃣ games (all competitions) Is Ewa Pajor the most in form striker in Europe at the moment?pic.twitter.com/hczDFLpS10 — German Women‘s Football (@bundesliga_f) December 8, 2022

If you aren’t familiar with Pajor’s game, indulge a little more here: