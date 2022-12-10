Lea Schüller reflects on contract extension and Women’s Euros heartbreak in year recap

Bayern Munich Frauen and Germany attacker Lea Schüller is an important player for both club and country. That earned her a contract extension until 2026, but that won’t stop the 25-year-old from achieving greater things with Bayern.

“I don’t want it to stop because of me. I still have big ambitions with Bayern. In my first two years we ‘only’ won one trophy with the championship in 2021 - we can achieve much more in the coming years,” Schüller said (via Bayern’s official website). “With (Rot-Weiss) Essen, I reached two cup finals, so it’s about time I finally lifted the cup. I’d also like to win the Champions League, that’s my big dream. I think our team are capable of that at some point.”

It was a great year for Schüller, however, as she was the top scorer in the Frauen Bundesliga, was finalist in the Women’s Euros in July, and bagged the Germany Women’s footballer of the Year award.

“More a year with a lot of highs and lows. The first half of the year in particular wasn’t easy for me. I wasn’t playing as regularly, and even though I was scoring, I didn’t score as many goals as would normally be enough for the top scorer crown”, Schüller recalled. “Nevertheless, I’m obviously really happy that I won the prize. I was delighted with the award of Women’s Footballer of the Year. When I found out about it, I’d just finished my coronavirus isolation at the EURO. That gave me a mega push.”

Schüller was a key part of the Germany team that reached the final of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros back in July. The Germans, however, fell 2-1 to hosts England in the tournament showpiece after extra time.

“Yes. I went into the tournament as a first-choice player and had a good first game too. Then came coronavirus. I’d avoided it for two and a half years, and then at the EURO of all times - that was really galling,” Schüller said.

Back in Munich, she was satisfied with how the team was performing despite not being able to contribute much. “I’m very pleased with the last few months and the first half of the season so far with Bayern, though. I haven’t scored that many goals yet, but that will come. We have a new coach in Alexander Strauss, and we need to get used to a new system as a team. That takes time but we’re on the right path,” the 25-year-old said.