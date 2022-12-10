Morocco vs Portugal, England vs France — World Cup Quarter-Finals Game Thread

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup quarter-finals are here.

First I want to take one more moment in remembrance of Grant Wahl — by any measure a titan of American soccer journalism. His sudden passing yesterday while covering the tournament has been a shock, but the outpouring of love from those who knew or interacted with him hasn’t been surprising in the least. May we all leave such a positive impression on those around us in our lives. RIP to a real one, and two posts of his I think he’d like to be remembered by:

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

NEW: World Cup Daily, Day 25. They just don't care. Qatari World Cup organizers don't even hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.https://t.co/WEKoMdSm3J — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) December 8, 2022

The last two spots in the semis will be decided today. Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui features for Morocco against a high-powered Portugal attack, while Tottenham’s Harry Kane takes on Kylian Mbappé’s France (Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and Benjamin Pavard among the Bayern contingent there).

Dec 10: Quarter-finals

Morocco vs Portugal | 10AM EST

England vs France | 2PM EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.

If you’re interested in the blame game, check out our latest podcast episode. We discuss who should be held responsible for Germany’s World Cup elimination, and what effect it could have on Bayern Munich. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate your support!