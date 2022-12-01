Thomas Muller says goodbye as Germany exits the World Cup

I’m sorry everyone, I don’t know how I’m writing this.

It looks like Thomas Muller has retired from international football. Following Germany’s exit from the World Cup, he said goodbye to the fans because it might have been his last international game. There was an air of finality to it. We have probably seen the last of Thomas Muller in a Germany shirt.

Thomas Müller: "If this was my last game, it was a huge pleasure. We experienced incredible moments together. In every game, I tried to leave my heart on the pitch. I've done it with love" [@DasErste] pic.twitter.com/Rfa8XEUq0E — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 1, 2022

One of the greatest of his generation, Thomas Muller tasted the ultimate success by hoisting the World Cup trophy at Brazil in 2014. His last two World Cups should not take away from the incredible performances he has put in for Germany over the years. He was always a player who gave it his all on the pitch, and it seems like he has no more left to give.

What next for the Raumdeueter? He will return home to Germany and prepare for the rest of the season with Bayern Munich. He still has a contract which was recently extended by a year, and there’s no indication that this is the end of the road for him at the club level. However, with this, you sense that an important chapter has come to a close in Thomas’ life. Who knows how much longer he has left at this level.

Maybe one day, we’ll see Muller return to action for Germany, perhaps as a coach. However, that’s still far off. For now, we say goodbye to a legend. Danke Thomas.