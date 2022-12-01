Jamal Musiala is a pure joy for every football fan, says Bayern Munich President

Bayern Munich club president Herbert Hainer had plenty of praise for the 19 year-old Jamal Musiala. Highly touted to be a player to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup, Jamal is yet to open the scorebook in Qatar. The club president however, backed his player, claiming that regardless of goals scored, Jamal is a joy for every football fan (via TZ).

The first two games, especially the one against Spain, were entertaining for neutrals and otherwise. Jamal was a key part of Germany’s attack that created several chances but failed to outscore their opponents. Despite coming close to scoring in both the games against Japan as well as against Spain, the memorable first world cup goal has so far eluded Musiala. Hainer however, has no doubts regarding Jamal finding the back of the net. “I am convinced that Jamal will still score goals at this World Cup! And even without his own goals, he is pure joy for every soccer fan,” said the president.

With a combined 6 chances created in the first two games, the teenager’s ball control and dribbling skills were on full display. Commenting on the impact of Musiala’s skills in tight spaces, Hainer said, “How he once left five people standing against Japan and had wonderful actions against Spain: You can also see at this World Cup what extraordinary quality this young guy has”.

The Costa Rica game being a must win for Germany, Musiala and co. have one last half-shot at making it past the group stages. With a good chance of goal difference coming into play for qualification, Jamal’s abilities to create multiple chances will be of great benefit to Germany if they can get their finishing right.