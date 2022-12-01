Costa Rica vs Germany: Lineups are out! Hansi Flick has lost his mind and benched Fullkrug again

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! WHY HANSI WHY? Germany start with Niclas Fullkrug benched, and Thomas Muller up top. But the strangeness doesn’t end there. Joshua Kimmich has been moved to right-back, and Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka pair up in midfield. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala all start in attack.

At least this is the largest density of Bayern Munich players we’ll get in this World Cup.

Okay, this is it. If there was ever a time for Germany to start winning games, this would be it. Hansi Flick won a sextuple with Bayern Munich — in comparison, a World Cup group stage game vs Costa Rica should be a walk in the park, right? Well ...

Germany have not been good in this tournament. A combination of bad lineup selection, poor performances, and boneheaded mistakes have all contributed to the team’s embarrassing position in the group table. Luckily, Japan lost their second game, so the Germans have a chance at redemption against Costa Rica. Can they make it count? Or will this be a repeat of 2018?

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We analyze the Spain game, and talk about what changes Hansi Flick should make to beat Costa Rica. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Time: 10:00 pm local time, 2:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Fox Sports, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.