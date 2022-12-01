Insider Job at the World Cup? Germany reportedly ask Spain to win against Japan

It all hangs in the balance for Germany at the World Cup. A win over Costa Rica and Spain beating Japan would see both La Roja and Die Mannschaft advance to the Round of 16 in first and second place respectively. However, an upset by Japan (it’s possible) means that Germany need to score a ton of goals over Costa Rica to make up for their goal difference.

It looks like desperate times call for desperate measures as Germany apparently asked Spain to do them a favor and win against the Japanese. Per Marca (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Antonio Rüdiger sought out his Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal if they could help them out, but the Spanish right-back said that they intend to win on the last day. “Rüdiger told me ‘now you have to beat Japan’ — but I don’t think anyone has any doubts that we’re going to go out there to win, because it assures us of first place”, Carvajal said.

Germany definitely have the tools to beat Keylor Navas and see themselves through to the knockouts, it’s only a matter of using them correctly.