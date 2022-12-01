World Cup Watch: Lukas Klostermann happy to contribute for Germany, looking forward to Costa Rica

Germany right-back Lukas Klostermann has had a tumultuous career in dealing with injuries. A very good player, Klostermann rarely has been able to stay healthy long enough to string together performances that show his true talent.

In Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain, the RB Leipzig defender was able to enter the match and give fans a glimpse of what he can do. Klostermann combined with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané nicely to help create offense when Germany desperately needed it.

“I think Leroy has shown in this game and in many before that he is a player who can decide games on his own and create magical moments. I’m glad that we have him in the team,” said Klostermann. “I think the late equalizer against Spain was very important for us. It released a bit of positive energy. We want to win tomorrow’s game. I can feel the excitement in the team and I’m confident that we can win the game. I’m feeling good and I hope I can help the team with a bit more playing time. But most importantly I hope we win the game, that’s the priority.”

Klostermann, however, knows that getting past Costa Rica is no sure thing.

“Apart from Keylor Navas, I don’t know any specific players. We’re preparing well and intensively for the game so we know what’s coming. We’re going to face a very physical and passionate team, they still have everything at stake. We’re looking forward to it,” Klostermann said.