World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala becoming breakout star for Germany

While Bayern Munich star and Germany attacker Jamal Musiala was distraught about his missed opportunity against Spain, he is winning raves for his skills and performance during the World Cup un Qatar.

“He’s 18-19 years old. He’s a kid and the he’s probably still not finished physically. The way he shifts his weight...he’s not small, but he’s slight in build. The way he shields the ball...one defender, two defenders...the pace, how quick his feet are, he drops the shoulder and goes the other way. He’s just not scared. He’s playing against some of the best players in the world,” Hamann told RTE Sport. “World Cup winner, Champions League winner, he’s fearless, but I hope he doesn’t know how much weight is on his shoulders because he does carry that German offense.”

Hamann thinks Musiala’s mindset will help avoid taking on too much pressure.

“He’s very grounded, I think his mum is a big influence on him. Obviously, they are trying to take attention away from him, but it’s hard when he’s one of the tournament’s standout players in the tournament so far,” said Hamann. “He’s really the go-to player. For a player, 18-19 years of age, it’s a huge burden, but it doesn’t seem to bother him. Maybe in one year or two years time he’ll look back and realize what he’s done or what he’s doing. I hope he stays the way he is at the moment, because he is a joy to watch.”