2022 Men’s World Cup: December 1 daily game thread — Croatia - Belgium; Canada - Morocco; Japan - Spain

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup is upon us. Follow along the day-by-day action in each day’s game thread. Stay tuned for our separate Germany gamethread later in the day.

Dec 1

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany | 2PM EST

Group E: Japan vs Spain | 2PM EST

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium | 10AM EST

Group F: Canada vs Morocco | 10AM EST

Canada are out, so this is the curtain call for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Other than that, everything is still in play. Belgium might just get out of this group after all, but look for Croatia to give absolutely everything. Their aging golden generation, headlined by Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić, have looked in far better shape than Belgium’s so far. Will Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne manage to get a word in?

Germany — knock on wood — are in a favorable position. But we all know what happened last time around in 2018. Meanwhile, some neutrals will be hoping that both Germany and Luis Enrique’s Spain team somehow finish bottom in this group. That would deprive the tournament of its two best managers, however, as well as a boatload of the game’s exciting young stars — Jamal Musiala and FC Barcelona’s Pedri and Gavi among them.

