Breaking: Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane to miss the World Cup with a tendon injury

According to reports by L’Equipe, Bild, and Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup due to the injury he suffered against SV Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga game last night. The player had to be subbed off in the middle of the first half after what looked like a knock to his knee. While the club have yet to confirm an official diagnosis, the feeling around the injury was mostly positive yesterday.

Bild’s Tobias Altschaffl has more details:

Update Mané: die Bayern waren gestern nach dem Spiel optimistisch, aber der Senegalese wird die WM verpassen. Die genaue Diagnose nach @BILD-Informationen: es soll eine Sehne am Fibula-Köpfchen gerissen sein. Eine offizielle Bestätigung des FC Bayern steht noch aus. @cfbayern — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) November 9, 2022

Update Mané: Bayern were optimistic after the game yesterday, but the Senegalese will miss the World Cup. The exact diagnosis according to @BILD information: a tendon on the fibula head is said to have ruptured. An official confirmation from FC Bayern is still pending.

At this point, with multiple news agencies reporting the same thing, it seems like the confirmation is practically a formality. A ruptured tendon would take weeks to heal, definitely ruling out Mane for the World Cup in Qatar, which is set to start in only a couple of weeks. This injury will be a major blow to Senegal, who arrive at the tournament as champions of the African continent after winning AFCON earlier in the year.

When Alphonso Davies went down with a hamstring injury vs Hertha Berlin, he got lucky and it wasn’t very serious. Now, in Mane, Bayern seem to have their first real casualty of the hectic schedule. With a final game vs Schalke still left to play, Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping that the list doesn’t grow any longer.