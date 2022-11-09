Agent: Bayern Munich “preparing to make a big play” to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Striker talk has died down in Bavaria with the rise of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bayern Munich’s return to their high-scoring ways. But that doesn’t mean anything for next season, and what the summer transfer window of 2023 might bring. Specifically: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

Bayern have been more or less making eyes at Kane for some time now; sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić recently clarifying once again that he doesn’t aim to make comments about other teams’ players — and in doing so, talking Kane once again.

According to Caught Offside, it’s fait accompli in the agent world. One British agent, Hadyn Dodge, was quoted to say: “Bayern Munich are preparing to make a big play to sign him.”

Dodge’s agency, NGM limited, doesn’t exactly represent a ton of players in the English top flight — per Transfermarkt, the client with the highest estimated market value is Brentford’s Charlie Goode, and that’s at only €800k. So it’s far from clear that he has any sort of scoop — or whether he’s only reading the same tea leaves as everybody else.

Sport Bild has another more neutral report:

The club's bosses are uncertain whether Harry Kane would fit Bayern's playstyle facing deep blocks with tight spaces in the opposing penalty box. Nevertheless, a move for the England captain is not ruled out. The supervisory board hasn't discussed the topic yet [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 8, 2022

Nonetheless, it’s hard to escape the feeling that Bayern are enjoying the media landscape that has developed around this Kane rumor.

Since October 19th, Tottenham have lost to Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool. They’re still in the Champions League this year, and in the Champions League spots for now, but that position is tenuous. Kane will have a lot to think about, and so long as that next contract remains unsigned, lots of time to stew over the decision.

It’s a case where no news is...kind of news. The topic that nobody can really discuss openly, but won’t deny. A lot of cards are being kept close to the vest right now.