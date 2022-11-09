For Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, the team’s attack is much more fun these days

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich had a pretty good view of the absolutely brilliant display of attacking that his team put forth in its 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

Kimmich got into the act with an assist on Leon Goretzka’s first half goal as well, but also acknowledged that the squad did some soul searching and emerged realizing that there was a more fun way to play.

“The first half started brilliantly. That’s when we killed off the game. It was spectacular. We played purposefully and with speed going forward. We could have scored even more goals. We always believed in our quality, the coach and our squad,” Kimmich said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “We were in a bit of a results rut, but we weren’t playing badly. We analyzed things and drew the right conclusions. This belief in our own strength helped us. 1-0 is good, but 6-1 is much better and much more fun.”

Bayern Munich’s revitalization has been something to behold. Can the Bavarians sustain this kind of attacking prowess over the long haul — avoiding those slumps that the squad has been prone to in recent years?

