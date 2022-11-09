Rhythm is a hat trick during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 smashing of Werder Bremen for Serge Gnabry

In the 90s, Snap let it be known that “Rhythm was a dancer”, but in 2022 for Bayern Munich, rhythm was a 6-1 stomping of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

The hero of the day for the Bavarians was Serge Gnabry, who netted a hat trick, which the Germany international attributed to a newfound rhythm in the team’s attack.

“We found our rhythm. Every victory gives you another boost of confidence. We are playing well at the moment, scoring a lot of goals in most of the matches. So of course it is going well and I think we are putting in the work, which is the most important point. And if we keep doing that, I think we can play like this,” said Gnabry (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Given how lethal the Bayern Munich offense has looked of late, it is going to take a lot for an opponent to disrupt that rhythm. The only downside of the current role that Bayern Munich is on is that the squad is speeding into the World Cup break — and it will likely have to rediscover that rhythm when the tournament in Qatar is over.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Serge Gnabry’s amazing day, the makeshift defense, penalty takers, take a brief look ahead to Schalke 04, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!