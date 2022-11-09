Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich trounced SV Werder Bremen in a game that, ever so briefly, looked like it could be a real battle. After Jamal Musiala’s early goal, Bremen hit back almost immediately through an exceptionally well-executed and designed pattern from a throw-in, and then Jiří Pavlenka denied a penalty from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But that’s where the resistance ended, and the Bayern steamroller? Well, that was just getting started. Here’s how Bild rated the participants:

This was 100% Serge’s day.

Not so kind to the referee? I don’t know, he got that first penalty call right on review, and these things are handled by different offices, no? I didn’t see much for complaint.

Choupo-Moting’s penalty miss was tough to take and it caused him to lose his scoring streak at seven games, but he still combined with his teammates exceptionally well.

Really quite good from Bayern all around, especially for a team that spent a lot of the game in second gear.

Sort of hidden in the graphic is the 2 rating for Leroy Sané, the early first-half substitute for Sadio Mané. Sané was imperious as he continues his comeback and evidently favors the right now. At least, those are old haunts for Gnabry, but it was Serge who swapped to the left after Sané came on.

I know Werder Bremen got smashed, but I didn't think they were shambles — Bayern were just really good! Our Jersey Swap Mitchell Weiser in particular was pretty impressive, especially early, and I expect to see good things from 34-year-old coach Ole Werner in the future.

