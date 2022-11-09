Julian Nagelsmann delighted with Bayern Munich’s dominance vs. Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich stretched their winning streak in the Bundesliga to five matches, and nine matches across all competitions with their comprehensive 6-1 win over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. The result keeps them at the top of the league table and it was a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and goals from Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Mathys Tel that secured the three points for the Rekordmeister’s last home match before the season breaks for the World Cup in Qatar.

“In general, I’m very satisfied with both halves,” said Julian Nagelsmann after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “We showed a good reaction after the missed penalty, created chances and scored goals. We have huge quality in the starting lineup and the bench. 4 home games in a row with 4+ goals, 47 goals. I’m very happy.”

Bayern topped every department on the final stats sheet for the match and did well to stave off and eventually overpower Bremen, who did manage to notch an early equalizer in the tenth minute through Antony Jung.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s penalty miss had the makings of another one of those days, and there was additional cause for concern when Sadio Mane had to exit the game in the first half, to be replaced by Leroy Sane.

It’s understood now that Mane’s injury is not serious, and he’s still likely to suit up for Senegal in the World Cup — though scans are still pending.

“He got a hit on the head of the tibia, that’s always uncomfortable,” Nagelsmann said of Mane (via Az’s Patrick Strasser). “He has to have an X-ray. I hope nothing is wrong.”

But the deadlock was destined to shatter before long. By half-time, Bayern were 4-1 up, leaving Bremen a mountain that proved to be way too steep to climb.

A fast goal, a strong reaction, and pouring it on in a leisurely second half — what’s not to like? Bayern have been in a real flow of late, and against Bremen, they showed what they were made of yet again.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Serge Gnabry’s amazing day, the makeshift defense, penalty takers, take a brief look ahead to Schalke 04, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!