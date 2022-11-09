Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann admires his squad’s attacking prowess

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann took some heat earlier in the season when his team was failing to produce as many goals as fans expected.

Things have changed.

The Bavarians are rolling with their attack right now, with the latest example of their quality being a 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of quality, many players who have good finishing and pace with the ball at their feet. Everyone feared that we wouldn’t score many goals after losing a striker who scores 40 goals a season, but here we are,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

So, how good has Bayern Munich’s attack been of late? Check this nugget out from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau:

47 Tore nach 14 Bundesliga-Spieltagen – mehr als doppelt so viele wie der BVB (23). Der Abgang von Lewandowski wurde (von mehreren Spielern) kompensiert. Wie auch die Abgänge von Alaba und Thiago. Für mich der beste #FCBayern seit August 2020. #FCBSVW — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) November 8, 2022

47 goals after 14 Bundesliga match days – more than twice as many as BVB (23). Lewandowski’s departure was compensated (by several players). As did the departures of Alaba and Thiago. For me the best #FCBayern since August 2020. #FCBSVW

No bad, eh?

