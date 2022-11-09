 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann admires his squad’s attacking prowess

Bayern Munich’s offense is on-point.

FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann took some heat earlier in the season when his team was failing to produce as many goals as fans expected.

Things have changed.

The Bavarians are rolling with their attack right now, with the latest example of their quality being a 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of quality, many players who have good finishing and pace with the ball at their feet. Everyone feared that we wouldn’t score many goals after losing a striker who scores 40 goals a season, but here we are,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

So, how good has Bayern Munich’s attack been of late? Check this nugget out from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau:

47 goals after 14 Bundesliga match days – more than twice as many as BVB (23). Lewandowski’s departure was compensated (by several players). As did the departures of Alaba and Thiago. For me the best #FCBayern since August 2020. #FCBSVW

No bad, eh?

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Serge Gnabry’s amazing day, the makeshift defense, penalty takers, take a brief look ahead to Schalke 04, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

