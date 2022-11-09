“He believed in himself” — Julian Nagelsmann celebrates Serge Gnabry’s smooth hat-trick vs Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich are really spoiled for options in attack. One thing that’s not spoiled? Chef Serge Gnabry’s cooking. The outstanding winger was a chief source of the early goals bonanza that left SV Werder Bremen fried and frazzled by the half, and wound up with a delectable hat-trick to call his own in Bayern’s 6-1 win.

Through this, the faith and working relationship with his coach has been paramount. This is Gnabry’s second stint working with Julian Nagelsmann, after they previously overlapped at TSG Hoffenheim. And after the game, his manager hailed his accomplishments.

“He believed in himself. We have a good relationship and I tell him what I think he’s doing well and not so well,” Nagelsmann said (via @iMiaSanMia). “He made big step in the past weeks, he’s two footed, has good finishing. I’m happy and I hope he will take this form to Schalke, then the World Cup.”

Gnabry has been in and out of the Bayern lineup, but lately, he’s very much in. Against Bremen, he finished every which way, each goal more silky and polished than the last: a composed curler, a blistering counter, then finally a double nutmeg after dancing through defenders in the box.

This is the kind of goal-scoring form Germany head coach Hansi Flick will love to see heading into the World Cup. And it will make Gnabry very difficult to keep out of the Nagelsmann-Elf.

