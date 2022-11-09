Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen; Toni Kroos talks Pep’s impact; Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the next big thing on the transfer market; FC Barcelona eyeing Youssofa Moukoko; and MORE!

Bayern Munich got started early and often against Werder Bremen in a fantastic 6-1 win that showed how truly dominant this squad can be.

Let’s get right to it! Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Julian Nagelsmann did not make any crazy changes to his lineup. Lucas Hernandez pushed out to left-back with Alphonso Davies banged up. Serge Gnabry got the call at right-wing over Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman as well:

Jamal Musiala rebounded from a somewhat off game over the weekend to get the scoring started in the 6th minute. Nagelsmann is going to have a hell of a time keeping Musiala out of the lineup when everyone is healthy — and I don’t think the manager is going to play him at wing.

Werder Bremen would quickly nullify that Bayern Munich lead when Mitchell Weiser slide a perfect pass to Anthony Jung, who took advantage of the Bayern Munich backline being asleep at the wheel. Noussair Mazraoui looked completely caught off-guard when he realized Jung slipped behind him. I would not say Serge Gnabry, who was playing as a right-wing was really busting it to get back and help defensively either. Perhaps you could argue that Benjamin Pavard was also sucked too far over, but to me, Mazraoui needed to cover that area far better than he did.

One thing that Bayern Munich misses without Matthijs de Ligt is a vocal leader, who directs traffic on the backline.

I’m not going to crush Mazraoui too much for the goal — it was more of a total breakdown on the backline — but I think the talk of him being ready to take over for Pavard is a little premature. There is definitely some work that needs to be done.

Bayern Munich looked like it would re-take the lead when Gnabry drew a penalty and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting did a poor job from the spot (I may have PTSD from watching so missed penalty attempts over the past week) as Jiri Pavlenka saved it.

I am always a proponent of the person drawing the PK, actually taking it (unless you just have a money man like Robert Lewandowski taking it). I’d have been okay with Gnabry taking it for sure.

In the 20th minute Sadio Mané picked up a knock was replaced by Leroy Sané. With the World Cup so close, it is always tough to see a player pick up an injury.

Gnabry would get his due in the 23rd minute when he curled in a perfect shot. It was such a terrific finish from Gnabry. The Germany international is so, so good when he is on his game.

Minutes later Leon Goretzka made a terrific run and received a perfect feed from Joshua Kimmich for a goal before Sane set up Gnabry for another goal to make it 4-1 in the 28th minute.

I can’t really say enough about the effort of Goretzka on his play, the touch of Kimmich’s pass, the unselfishness of Sané, and the relentless run of Gnabry. Just tremendous play from the boys.

Gnabry eventually got his deserved hat trick in the second half.

Mathys Tel also made a sensation run with the ball and scored a pretty wild goal that would have earned him a ton of guff if he has missed.

Overall, what can you say? Bayern Munch was outstanding and dominated the match.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has a very interesting take on which coach in his career was “best” for his game:

Kroos says of Guardiola: “If I have to choose a coach who is perfect for my game, it is Guardiola. I really enjoyed the year with him, it improved me a lot.” After the 2014 World Cup, he moved to Real Madrid for €25m. And that, although Kroos explains: “Guardiola fought until the last day so that I could stay with Bayern.” The reason for his departure was not the coach, but the lack of appreciation of the Bayern bosses. After he could not agree on a contract extension with the German record champions, Kroos made the turn.

Do you ever sometimes wonder how things might have been different if Kroos had stuck around Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have gone on this incredible run.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most coveted players in Europe at the moment. Can he stay hot long enough for some big club to throw nine figures at the Italian club?

According to reports compiled by 90Min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea FC are both very interested in the Napoli star:

Napoli’s breakout talent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea but could cost up to €100m.

Manchester United wants RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara:

Manchester United, which will have to play the Europa League Playoff in February, seeks to continue improving its project little by little with interesting steps. That already thinking about the key of the winter market, they have as their objective some punctual touch-ups in the Erik Ten Hag squad with some incorporation. The 24-year-old Malian is a footballer who performs at a high level in the Bundesliga with the German club that will be in the knockout stages of the Europa League in any case. An extremely interesting footballer for the British team that should not involve a large outlay, as Tribal Football reveals.

So the Champions league draw is over, which is the reason why we delayed recording this podcast until Monday so we could talk about who Bayern Munich will play in the Round of 16. It turned out to be Paris Saint-German, a team we’ve faced a number of times in the last few years. Boasting an attack with the likes of Leo Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, the Parisians have a formidable XI that can beat any team on their day.

Meanwhile there is also the game against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, which is worth discussing because we need to talk about how Julian Nagelsmann will fare with the World Cup looming. So lots to talk about in a quick pod.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss:

How we feel about drawing PSG yet again.

How the World Cup could affect the tie — in terms of both fatigue and mentality.

Is this the must-watch game of the Round of 16?

Will former Bayern youngster Renato Sanches play in the tie?

PSG’s attack vs Bayern’s defense — how they stack up.

The playbook to stop Leo Messi.

Joshua Kimmich vs Marco Verratti and the midfield battle.

What about the rest of the Bundesliga — how will RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Eintracht Frankfurt fare?

Moving onto the Werder Bremen preview — how does Bremen stack up?

Why Bremen are like the Fulham of the Bundesliga (Schnitzel explains).

Nagelsmann’s options to replace Phonzie, and the overall fullback conundrum.

INNN laments the downfall of the Muller Mafia.

FC Barcelona could be getting serious about Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva once more:

Barcelona will revive their interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva following Gerard Pique’s retirement, as not having to pay the Spaniard’s wages has cleared up space to move for the Portuguese midfielder. (Sport)

FC Barcelona could also be plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssofa Moukoko, who might also have his eye on a future outside of BVB: