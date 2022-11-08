Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich absolutely smacked Werder Bremen in a Tuesday delight and while it was not quite the 69-0 score that yours truly predicted, it was a 6-1 beatdown nonetheless.

Let’s take a peek at what is on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the lineup and scoring.

No sign of fatigue from Bayern Munich.

The relentless and fun attacking style that Bayern Munich used against Werder Bremen.

Serge Gnabry’s incredible game.

Despite some early lapses on defense, it was a good showing from a makeshift group.

Why Julian Nagelsmann should start letting whoever earns the penalty, takes the penalty.

An assessment of whether or not Bayern Munich can ramp it up one more time for Schalke 04 on Saturday.

