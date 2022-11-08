 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané gets subbed off early with an injury

No player wants to go down with an injury this close to the World Cup.

FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga
Sadio Mané on the ground after getting injured during the match against SV Werder Bremen.
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sadio Mané was subbed off in the 20th minute of Bayern Munich’s clash against SV Werder Bremen. The Senegalese striker stopped and laid on the ground after a Bayern attacking play. He was touching the outer part of his right knee, however, his demeanor did not indicate a painful injury, so hopefully he is just taking extra precautions with the World Cup looming on the horizon.

One can never be sure with injuries, though, and a further assessment is expected by Bayern’s medical staff. The Senegal national team will need the striker if they expect any chance of having a good run in the World Cup, and he will want to feature on the big stage as well.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious, and stay tuned for any update.

