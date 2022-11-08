Match awards from Bayern Munich’s stylish 6-1 win against Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich was an unstoppable force as they put Werder Bremen through 90 minutes of agony, winning 6-1. Here’s who we think deserved a shout-out!

Jersey Swap: Mitchell Weiser

You ever had that moment where he’s an opponent, but my God, does he play good football? Yeah, all of us and our neighbours had that with Weiser.

In this lackustre Bremen side, there was one shining bright spot — that of right-winger Mitchell Weiser, who assisted Bremen’s only goal scored by Anthony Jung. Weiser was brilliant, making crucial chances, positioning himself at the right place at the right time, and making brilliant, important passes — you name it, he did it. Running the attack ship for Bremen is a good look on Weiser, and he makes it look almost effortless.

Niklas Stark, however did not need to swap jerseys — the poor guy played for Bayern since he got on the pitch either way!

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

Pace, awareness, brute strength, an incredible passing range and a myriad of qualities on top of that — what does Hernandez lack, really? Not much probably!

Hernandez is more important than ever for Bayern — an injured Alphonso Davies leaving a gaping hole at left-back and Matthijs de Ligt’s absence have made Hernandez’s return so very timely. Dayot Upamecano and De Ligt are fine centre-backs but neither have the quality or the experience of Hernandez. Though he was imperfect and made errors that he should not be making, it is to be remembered that he is returning from injury. He still is up to the Bayern standards and is as dependable as ever.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

I know what you’re thinking. “Swaz, Goretzka is excellent, we know you love him.” But kids, I don’t even know if he’s a midfielder at this point.

Joshua Kimmich is such an incredible player, no amount of praise will ever surmount to the phenomenon he is. Along with his midfield ‘partner’ Leon Goretzka, Kimmich is among the set of Bayern players who are perhaps capable of doing absolutely anything. Kimmich was, by far, the most important player for Bayern tonight, and with good reason — creating huge chances, winning multiple duels, orchestrating the tempo of the game and doing anything and everything for Bayern. Not an easy task for one person! Somehow, Kimmich seems to do all this AND start every single game.

They don’t make them like him anymore, do they?

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

‘Bambi’ scored only once today.

However, since the start of the season, he has been proving himself to be among the most consistent players on the surface of the planet. No one on the roster passes as beautifully as him, no one can shoot from every nook and corner around the box like he can, and no one can dribble as dazzlingly as the dancer himself. One could go on and on, praise the beautiful football he displays — but that time would be better spent watching him play.

Meister of the Match: Serge Gnabry

If you heard the roar of the Allianz Arena when Gnabry made it 5-1 for Bayern Munich, you knew it — Serge Gnabry is cooking, and boy, is it fantastic.

It was a full 90’ today for Gnabry. After all, how could Julian Nagelsmann remove him? A hat-trick of beautiful goals and a sheer unmatchable presence tonight — the Allianz Arena was Gnabry’s stage and he stole every ounce of attention. Winning duels with ease, taking every chance he had, forcing multiple chances, making crucial passes and stamping his mark on the pitch today, the German international put forth such an incredible performance to silence every naysayer. This performance, in all its brilliance, will be remembered fondly for some time.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Serge Gnabry’s amazing day, the makeshift defense, penalty takers, take a brief look ahead to Schalke 04, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!