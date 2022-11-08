Five observations from Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich scored a hatful of goals to crown yet another victory over Werder Bremen (Bremen must be sick of the sight of Bayern by now). The team got off to a flying start yet again and although Bremen initially pegged back Germany’s Rekordmeister, Bayern got the job done in style.

Bayern is beginning to master the art of chaos

In almost every Bayern game, there tends to be chaotic phases. The first 15 minutes of this game was no exception; yet, despite Bremen’s roaring comeback, Bayern quickly scored a few goals to steady the ship. Bayern’s ability to temper chaotic moments speaks well for the team. Look back to the last game as well — Hertha Berlin scored two quick goals but Bayern was able to calm the game down, hold on to the lead and see it out. (You can see this with a glass half-empty approach as well but I do see it as glass half-full).

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s most important contributions aren’t his goals

His goals mean a lot and helped Bayern secure a vital win against Hertha Berlin. That does not mean that they are his most important contribution. Choupo-Moting operates sometimes like a second #10 and drops in deep to allow the likes of Serge Gnabry to push further forward; sometimes, he plays almost like a #11 with Sadio Mané. Overall, it is his versatility, his ability to play great through-balls, and his ability to pick his moments to play as a #9 that adds to this team — teams do not always know how Choupo is playing and that makes this team more unpredictable.

Matthijs de Ligt is missed

The small lapses in concentration at the back have increased just that little bit since de Ligt’s absence. With Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern’s defense seems like an impenetrable rock. Without De Ligt, they are still strong but not quite the same. If anything, De Ligt makes Dayot Upamecano (who had a lapse in concentration today) a better defender.

Bayern’s wingers are getting their act together behind Choupo-Moting

At possibly the worst time possible, with the season set to go on pause due to the World Cup, Serge Gnabry has started getting his act together. Sadio Mané has looked quite brilliant lately but had to go off injured. Leroy Sané has played well consistently. Kingsley Coman never ceases to disappoint when he comes on. Choupo-Moting gives the attack a focal point; the supporting act take over and become the main act sometimes. It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch.

Jamal Musiala makes Bayern miss Thomas Müller less

Thomas Müller has not played 90 minutes for Bayern Munich for roughly a month now; you wouldn’t know it by how prolific the team has been while he has been away. Plenty of it is down to Jamal Musiala quietly inserting himself into the Müller role. That is a massive credit to the youngster. Müller will be needed for the biggest games; but for now, Musiala is holding down the fort quite excellently.

