The Goal for the ‘keepers: Bayern Munich has a plan for Alexander Nübel

Manuel Neuer is still the undisputed starter in goal for Bayern Munich, and while Sven Ulreich is happy riding the bench and deputizing for Neuer, AS Monaco loanee Alexander Nübel might not be happy about all of this.

Sky Sports reported that two things can happen with Neuer and Nübel: one where Neuer extends and where he doesn’t extend. If Neuer doesn’t extend, Nübel extends his contract, goes out on loan for another year, and returns as Bayern’s starting ‘keeper.

If Neuer does extend, that would mean Nübel would go to a different team and Bayern are looking at Borussia Dortmund stalwart Gregor Kobel when the time comes for the 36-year-old legend to hang up his gloves.

Nübel is in his second year playing in Ligue 1 in France and is putting out splendid performances for the Monegasque outfit. Unfortunately for Alex, Neuer isn’t showing any signs of slowing down or allotting playing time for his heir. There are whispers that Nübel might leave Bayern for permanent game time elsewhere, but Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is doing everything he can to keep Nübel in Munich.