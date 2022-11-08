Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

As Bayern Munich gear up for the penultimate game before the World Cup, they find themselves at the top of the table. Keeping hold of that position until the very end is the goal right now, especially with Union Berlin looking like they might wobble a little.

Werder Bremen have been in good form this season, so coach Ole Werner will be optimistic about his chances vs Bayern this year. Bremen basically never beat this team, but this is a weird season so anything can happen. Losing their top scorer in Niclas Fullkrug however will be a huge blow for them, and it remains to be seen whether Bremen can recover and do to Bayern what they did to BVB earlier in the campaign.

