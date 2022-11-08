Bayern Munich’s defense prepares for battle against PSG’s three-headed attacking monster

There was no more dangerous possible draw for Bayern Munich than Paris Saint-Germain.

Led by Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, PSG has enough attacking power to knock off anyone, at any time. Facing that kind of threat must have Bayern Munich’s defenders shaking in their boots, right? Right?

Maybe not.

Lucas Hernández and Matthijs de Ligt are excited for the matchup.

“We’ve been drawn against a great team in Paris, whose firepower is massive with the likes of Neymar, Mbappé and Messi. I’m already looking forward to these two games. Hopefully we’ll do better than last season, when we narrowly came unstuck against Paris in the quarter-finals,” said Hernandez (via FCBayern.com).

For De Ligt, this is exactly why he made the move to Bavaria.

“I’m massively looking forward to these encounters, it’s going to be a feast for all football fans. It’s a meeting between two of the best teams in Europe, so we’re hoping for two great games - obviously with the better outcome for Bayern,” said De Ligt.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is well-aware of the challenge ahead of his squad.

“We’re looking forward to the round of 16 and know that we’re in for a tough task. We’ve had good and bad experiences against Paris. Our defensive performance will be important because they’ve got a forward line packed with big names. If we stand strong and bring our attacking power, then we’ve certainly got a chance of progressing,” said Neuer. “We’re looking forward to both matches. It’s an evenly matched tie. It’s a feature of the Champions League that you can come up against top opponents. It’ll be important for us to be on the ball from the start.”

It will be a fascinating scuffle...who do you think comes out on top?

Interested in more draw discussion? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode we talked about the prospect of facing PSG in-depth, the Bundesliga’s chances in Europe, and included a preview of our upcoming game against Werder Bremen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

