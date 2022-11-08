Hero Ball: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is looking to come up big against PSG once again

Bayern Munch star Kingsley Coman would be lying if he told you he was not at least a little bit excited when he saw that his team had drawn Paris Saint-Germain for the next round of the Champions League.

Coman, of course, was the hero of Bayern Munich’s Champions League title during the 2019/2020 season when his header clinched the crown for the Bavarians. One thing Coman knows is that every opportunity to squad off with PSG is special.

That tremendous feat was followed by a disappointing and injury-riddled rematch of behemoths in 2021 where a banged up Bayern Munich squad was eliminated by PSG.

“It could almost be the final, but fine, we have to take it as it comes. And what’s coming is very difficult opponents with outstanding individual players. We won in the final in 2020, then got narrowly beaten in the quarterfinals in 2021, so now it’s our turn again,” said Coman (as captured by FCBayen.com).

Indeed, Bayern Munich will get its shot to exact a little revenge for 2021 and that would be something that every fan of the Bavarians would enjoy.

Interested in more draw discussion? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode we talked about the prospect of facing PSG in-depth, the Bundesliga’s chances in Europe, and included a preview of our upcoming game against Werder Bremen. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!