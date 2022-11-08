Brazzo reacts to Bayern Munich drawing PSG in the Champions League round of 16

Bayern Munich has been drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, which takes place in February and March of next year. After completing the perfect record of 6 wins in their group, this is far from a justified reward for such a dominant display in the competition thus far for Bayern, but they can only beat who’s put in front of them.

The two sides have rich, recent history against one another in this competition, with Bayern bettering them in the 2020 final in Lisbon, Portugal while PSG went through in the 2020/21 quarter-finals 3-3 on aggregate, having scored more away goals when that rule was still in effect. At the time, Bayern was missing Robert Lewandowski through a knee injury, but still came very close to progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament, so this time around, they’ll be out for some revenge.

Alongside a rematch of last year’s final from Paris with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Bayern-PSG is the marquee matchup of the round of 16, which is something sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic very much said he was looking forward to. “It’s a top game against a top opponent, one of the best teams in the world, with absolute global stars. I’m looking forward to the games. It’s a treat for any football fan. We did very well in the group, the boys did a great job there,” Brazzo said to Bayern’s website (via @iMiaSanMia).

PSG, while they didn’t exactly boast as impressive of a group stage record as Bayern did, also made it through their first six matches without losing. They also finished second in group H behind SL Benfica, who held PSG to draws both times they squared off in the group. Knowing this, Brazzo knows the quality Christophe Galtier’s side possesses, making it a tie that will be the most savory to the neutral viewer. “We can look forward to the Champions League, it’s an opponent that has absolute top players, they were also unbeaten in the group. These are the games that football fans want,” he said.

Interested in more draw discussion? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode we talked about the prospect of facing PSG in-depth, the Bundesliga's chances in Europe, and included a preview of our upcoming game against Werder Bremen.

