Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala wants to be the Bundesliga’s top scorer

Jamal Musiala has emerged as one of the best players already at the age of 19 years old. With Robert Lewandowski being Bayern Munich’s top scorer for what seemed like an eternity, there are big shoes to fill in Munich. And by that we mean, a lot of goals that need to come from someone else.

While Bayern Munich aren’t planning on relying on one single player as much as with Lewandowski, but it looks like Jamal Musiala is stepping up to that task. Musiala has already scored 8 goals in the Bundesliga alone this campaign with no shortage of assists either. For his position, there are few in the world contributing better offensive output than Moose right now.

Do you believe you can succeed Robert Lewandowski as Bundesliga top scorer?



Musiala: "I love scoring goals. Top scorer is a good target. I don't run away from such challenges" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 6, 2022

When asked if he could succeed Lewandowski as the Bundesliga’s top scorer, Musiala stated that he loved scoring goals and thinks that it would be a good target for him. There is no reason to think otherwise considering Musiala’s talent.