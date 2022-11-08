Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Gamethread and Live Blog

Yeah, we have a game today. Remember that?

Bayern Munich face SV Werder Bremen in what will be their last home game of 2022. After Union Berlin unexpected faltered against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 13, Bayern have a chance to go into the winter break as the league leaders. The team just needs a perfect record from here on out. Easy, right?

Maybe not. Some key players will be missing for this one, chief among them Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies, and Matthijs de Ligt. Muller absolutely loves playing against Bremen, they’re like the Bundesliga version of FC Barcelona in that regard. He can’t help but score/assist against them, but he’ll be out. Alphonso Davies is a key part of Nagelsmann’s system, so losing him is a blow to the whole team. And of course, without De Ligt, Bayern are stretched for options at the back.

So, is that an excuse to lose this game? Hell no!

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

