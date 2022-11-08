Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals his pick to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and the one thing that everyone wants to know is who will advance to the knockout round and win the 4 remaining matches to win the tournament. Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chicago Fire alumnus Bastian Schweinsteiger sat down with Deutsche Welle and told the news outlet the team he’s backing to win the World Cup. So, who is it, Basti? (Hint: it’s not Germany).

“I would say France. They have the most quality players and the best mix in their squad. If they all are fit, they are the biggest favorite,” Schweinsteiger said. “Just watch Kylian Mbappé… it’s a joy, he’s a fantastic player. But this French team also has the experience of playing in a big tournament together. Coach Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he can ask the players to do on the field.”

France are the current holders of the World Cup, winning the 2018 edition which was held in Russia. That tournament was probably one of the worst, if not the worst, tournament for German football in modern times. Schweinsteiger remembers it all too well but decided to focus on teams who have a decent shot at reaching, and maybe winning, the final.

“Yeah, I know. Who could forget that,”Schweinsteiger said with a laugh. “Brazil also has a great squad of course. And the Netherlands are in a good shape, too.”