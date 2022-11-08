Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to re-up Sven Ulreich?; Lionel Messi pondering return to PSG?; Juventus eyeing former Bayern defender; Arturo Vidal calls out Real Madrid; Should Tottenham Hotspur pursue Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is a popular figure and one who starter Manuel Neuer is extremely comfortable with.

Ulreich performed admirably in Neuer’s absence when the team captain recently missed time due to a shoulder injury. However, Ulreich’s contract is nearing an end and there is some speculation that he could walk away in July.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić hopes that is not the base.

“We’re very happy with him,” Salihamidžić said. When asked if the club could ink Ulreich to a new deal, the club executive said, “Definitely.”

It is clear that Alexander Nübel will not return to Bayern Munich unless he is the starter — which won’t happen for as long as Neuer says it won’t happen. Knowing that, Ulreich would be a smart move for next summer and provide a stable presence, who is well-liked in the locker room.

Rumours in France claim Lionel Messi does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain without winning a major trophy, presumably the Champions League, and is exploring extending his contract. (L’Equipe)

Messi has been linked to MLS side Inter Miami, but despite him being 35-years-old, it still feels like he has a lot to offer in Europe.

Bayern Munich finished off a dominant Champions League run, Germany got some unexpected injury news, and Benjamin Pavard’s tenure at Bayern Munich could be coming to an end — right as he is hitting his peak as a player.

As always, there is a TON to talk about, so this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern Munich’s incredible Champions League run.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s possible Champions League draw — and a look at what kind of coverage is in store on BFW.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to....Manchester United?

Benjamin Pavard is hitting his prime...and now he’s like leaving Bayern Munich.

Timo Werner’s injury for Germany, what that means for Hansi Flick’s roster, and is Toni Kroos coming back?

My TV watching has suffered as the Phillies have gone on this incredible run.

Should Tottenham Hotspur look to bring in Chelsea FC’s Hakim Ziyech to add some spark to its attack?

Hakim Ziyech may be out of favour at Chelsea, but Rafael van der Vaart feels the former Ajax star is the missing ingredient at Tottenham to help them win the Premier League. Chelsea were willing to offload Ziyech this past summer having fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel. AC Milan reportedly came closest to signing the attacker, but their bid worth £25million was rejected. Tuchel’s sacking was seen as an opportunity for Ziyech to get back in the fold at Chelsea, but he’s not fared much better under Graham Potter.

Ziyech, of course, was linked to Bayern Munich before he moved to Chelsea in 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain found the price tag on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka to be a little too expensive:

Christophe Galtier enjoys tremendous attacking power at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, although it is true that he cannot say the same in withdrawal duties . Therefore, the Parc des Princes entity is going to take action in order to enhance the performance of its rearguard. That is why, according to what appears published in Bild, the current Ligue 1 champion has placed Evan N’Dicka (23 years old) on his radar. Center back for Eintracht Frankfurt , he has more than established himself as a more than important piece in the tactical disposition of his coach Oliver Glasner. Continuing with the aforementioned information, the transfer premium demanded by the French representatives amounts to €20 million. A reason that, by the way, has stopped the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in its tracks in the race for N’Dicka. A defender who has the growing interest of Arsenal and Sevilla.

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg says Manchester United is not considering Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic nor Atlético Madrid’s Joao Felix as transfer targets:

Reports out Spain (per Fichajes), though, indicate that Manchester United is on both players:

Without a doubt, a good part of the aspirations of the Piedmontese team go through the performance of their offensive reference. Namely, a Dusan Vlahovic (22 years old) who meant an investment of more than €80 million for Vecchia Signora . And the striker is in the news because he has reappeared in the orbit of Manchester United . According to the information handled by the Telegraph , the Red Devils have reactivated their interest in the former Fiorentina killer . International with the Serbian National Team, Vlahovic could make the leap to the Premier League with the three-time winner of the Champions League. Also tempted by Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Dusan would become a multi-carat addition to Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford . In any case, how could it be otherwise, Juventus will do everything in their power to curb United’s enthusiasm for Vlahovic.

For Felix, United could still be hoping for a signature as well:

Manchester United seem determined to make a move for the attacker, whom they want to offer accommodation in their ranks. The Red Devils already made a strong offer for him in the summer and they may do so again soon if they believe, as they do now, that there are chances of signing him, as they hope that with another football ecosystem they can get the most out of him.

Bayern Munich’s trip to Berlin was more uncomfortable than initially envisioned. Julian Nagelsmann’s setup was near-perfect, with the team dominating against a Hertha Berlin side that looked out of its depth for large portions of the first half. However, a small defensive lapse, coupled with a soft call given in favor of Hertha Berlin by the referee made things really uncomfortable for the Rekordmeister.

This resulted in a scrappy affair and a second half in which both teams put in a gritty valiant effort, each to attain their own goal: Bayern simply wanted to keep the scoreline in their favour, while Hertha wished to take the game away from Bayern towards the end, enabling the clock to run down only to turn the intensity up a notch in the dying minutes. Kind of like a mouse trap, inviting the animal to its doom by feeding it niblets of cheese.

Bayern’s defensive pairing of Upamecano and Hernandez, however, clamped it down on the defensive end and saw the game out. A well-earned victory. Loads to discuss, and yes, we have you covered. Here are the major talking points from the podcast:

Davies’ injury, and what it means for Bayern and Canada

Julian Nagelsmann’s setup and Bayern Munich’s outstanding first 45 minutes

The lineups of both teams, and the passage of play

Why Choupo-Moting might even get some Ballon D’Or shouts

Joshua Kimmich’s elevated game, and why he’s the best DM in world football

Bayern’s defense with a stunning effort; Upamecano spectacular

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané impressing as substitutes

Why Mazraoui is a right hand side Davies

Jamal Musiala simply unstoppable

Picturing Germany’s world cup attack and midfield

Juventus could be making a run at the GOAT...that’s right former Bayern Munich treble-winner, Alvaro GOAT-riozola:

Álvaro Odriozola is in a difficult position at Real Madrid. In the current season, the former FC Bayern player has not been used in a single competitive game by coach Carlo Ancelotti. Unsurprisingly, Odriozola is planning a winter transfer. A first interested party has apparently already been found: According to information from the French online portal Foot Mercato , Juventus Turin has contacted the 26-year-old’s agent. According to reports, the old lady has a six-month loan in mind. Odriozola is under contract in Madrid until 2024. It wouldn’t be the first time the right-back has signed in Serie A. Odriozola played on loan at Fiorentina in the 2021/22 season and was one of the extended permanent staff there.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is looking forward to taking down Real Madrid in the Club World Cup:

Former Bayern star Arturo Vidal (35) won the Copa Libertadores with his club Flamengo Rio de Janeiro. A big title in South America, comparable to winning the Champions League in Europe. The Brazilians have thus qualified for the upcoming Club World Cup. Just like the Spanish top club Real Madrid, who won the Champions League last season. At the triumph celebration after the Copa success, Vidal then took the opportunity to send a clear message to Madrid. During the celebrations, the Chilean grabbed the microphone on stage and yelled at the audience: “Madrid, we’ll bust your ass!”

